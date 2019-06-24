Pot, pistol found in NLR traffic stop Sherwood man arrested in chase

Pot, pistol found in NLR traffic stop

A North Little Rock man was arrested Sunday after police found marijuana and a firearm in his vehicle, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department pulled over Justin Dior Hendrix, 26, after they watched him spin his car out, the report said. Officers said they found $5,557 in cash, 99 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and a loaded pistol in the vehicle.

Hendrix was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm. He remained in the Pulaski County jail late Sunday with no bail listed, according to the jail's online roster.

Sherwood man arrested in chase

A Sherwood man was arrested late Saturday after he led police on a high-speed chase, an arrest report said.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriffs office said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Baylen Michael Moore, 19, but he failed to yield and drove away at a high rate of speed, the report said. He was taken into custody after losing control of the vehicle, police said.

Moore was charged with felony fleeing and was also cited for speeding, careless prohibited driving, reckless driving, and driving left of center. He remained in the Pulaski County jail late Sunday with no bail listed, according to the jail's online roster.

State Desk on 06/24/2019