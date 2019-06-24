St. Louis cherishes Pujols 1 more time

Albert Pujols tips his helmet to the Busch Stadium crowd Sunday night before his final at-bat of the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

ST. LOUIS -- In a weekend full of emotional moments, Los Angeles slugger Albert Pujols saved the best for last.

Pujols capped off a stirring three-day return to St. Louis by exchanging jerseys with longtime friend and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina after the Angels' 6-4 victory on Sunday.

Pujols was cheered throughout his first series in St. Louis since leaving the club in free agency after the 2011 season. The former Cardinal got standing ovations before each plate appearance throughout the weekend and a curtain call after popping out in his final at-bat.

"This is probably one of the best moments of my career," Pujols said. "I'm going to put it up there with the two World Series championships."

Pujols met with Molina after the game. The two autographed and exchanged jerseys on the field.

"That's something we felt from our hearts that we should do," Pujols said. "It's something that's going to be in my trophy case. To see the man that he has become, the leader, the champion. I can close my eyes right now and remember him, this little boy walking into Cardinals' camp. The man that he has become is unbelievable."

Los Angeles Manager Brad Ausmus was overwhelmed by the support for Pujols over the three days.

"This is one of the most tremendous things I've seen in the game of baseball, the way he was treated as a visiting player," Ausmus said. "I've always known how great the St. Louis fans are, but this was something special."

St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt also was impressed with the crowd's love for Pujols.

"A special tribute to a special man," Shildt said.

The 39-year-old Pujols was 4 for 11 over the three-game set, including a home run during a 4-2 loss Saturday. He spent 11 years in St. Louis and won three MVP awards and two World Series (2006, 2011) with the Cardinals.

After Pujols popped out with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, fans chanted his name as he returned to first base the next half-inning. It may have been his final chance to play in front of his old fan base.

Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher drove in two runs apiece, and Tyler Skaggs tossed five shutout innings for the Angels. Los Angeles snapped a three-game losing streak and finished a long road trip with a 6-5 mark.

The Cardinals rallied for four runs with two outs in the ninth, sparked by Jose Martinez's solo home run. Angels closer Hansel Robles came on to get the final out in a non-save situation.

La Stella had run-scoring hits in the second and sixth innings to back a strong effort from Skaggs and five other relievers. Skaggs (7-6) allowed four hits over five scoreless innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

"He was pounding the strike zone and the curveball was good," Ausmus said of Skaggs.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (5-8) gave up 1 run and 7 hits over 5 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

The Cardinals struggled with runners in scoring position over the first eight innings before coming up big in the ninth.

"We didn't score early, the runs that we needed, and that's why we lost," St. Louis outfielder Marcell Ozuna said.

Photo by AP/L.G. PATTERSON

Luis Rengifo of the Los Angeles Angels’ is tagged out at home by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the sixth inning of the Angels’ 6-4 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

