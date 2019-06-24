Teammates rule, but Truex prevails

SONOMA, Calif. -- Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch have managed to keep their long-standing rivalry quite friendly during their first season as teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing.

It's a bit easier for Truex to be a gracious winner -- and for Busch to be somewhat content with second place -- when their two Toyotas are blowing away the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series field by a full 31 seconds, as they did on a dominant Sunday in wine country.

Truex won on the hilly road course at Sonoma Raceway for the second consecutive year and the third time in his career, comfortably holding off Busch for JGR's 10th victory of the season.

Truex won for the fourth time in the past eight points-paying races, earning his 23rd career victory overall. Busch also has four wins this season, putting the two veteran drivers in position for a long summer of friendly competition.

"We race as hard as we can possibly race on the race track, and we respect each other off it," Truex said. "That works out pretty good."

Although Busch is a vicious competitor, he had perspective on this result after

