TRAFFIC ALERT: Kavanaugh Boulevard blocked south of Cantrell Road in Little Rock

Kavanaugh Boulevard was blocked off to traffic just south of Cantrell Road on Monday morning after a downed tree became tangled in power lines, officials said.

The tree, which appeared to have snapped more than a quarter of the way up its trunk, fell across Kavanaugh Boulevard at P Street, one block south of Cantrell Road.

Lamor Williams, Little Rock spokesman, said the public works department can’t remove the tree until Entergy handles the power lines that are tangled up with it.

“We have it barricaded, so the road is blocked,” Williams said.