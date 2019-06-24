Sections
Breaking: Former Arkansas senator scheduled to change plea; new bribery charge surfaces
2 tornadoes touched down during weekend storms in Arkansas, bringing year's total to 24

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 5:48 p.m. 0comments

Weather forecasters confirmed that two weak tornadoes struck Logan County on Sunday, as powerful storms once again passed across the state.

Meteorologist Jim Reynolds with the National Weather Service said two low-intensity tornadoes were confirmed on Monday.

A damage survey showed that two EF0 tornadoes touched down just southeast of Paris during the early morning hours on Sunday. The tornadoes traveled for only 1/10th of a mile, causing tree upheaval and damaging the porch of a mobile home, Reynolds said.

“An EF0 is the weakest tornado that can occur,” Reynolds said. “It wasn’t so much the speed of the wind, but the damage that was done that allowed us to confirm these were tornados.”

These were the 23rd and 24th tornadoes of 2019 in Arkansas.

