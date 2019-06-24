Winning ways carry Travs to break

The Arkansas Travelers reached the Texas League all-star break on a high note, thumping the Midland RockHounds 5-1 on Sunday at Security Bank Park in Midland for their fifth victory in six games.

Donnie Walton led off the top of the eighth inning in a 1-1 game with a double, and Evan White followed with his ninth home run to put the Travs ahead 3-1.

Kyle Lewis and Jordan Cowan singled later in the inning, and Joseph Odom's two-out single drove in Lewis for a 4-1 edge.

Lewis drove in Walton with a double to center field for an insurance run in the ninth.

Justus Sheffield -- the Seattle Mariners' No. 4 prospect, according to MLB.com -- earned his first victory for the Travelers in his second start, going 7 innings and allowing 1 earned run on 8 hits with 9 strikeouts and no walks.

Reliever Angel Duno suffered the loss for Midland, giving up all three runs to the Travelers in the eighth.

Lewis led the Travs by going 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored. Walton had 2 hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Cowan also had two hits.

The Texas League All-Star Game is Tuesday in Tulsa. The Travelers return to action Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park against the Tulsa Drillers.

