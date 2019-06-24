Ex-employee wanted in theft of $5,000 from Little Rock convenience store

Police were searching Monday for a Little Rock woman accused of stealing over $5,000 from the convenience store where she worked, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department had an active warrant Monday morning for Tatyanna Arielle Powell in the theft of $5,331.35 in cash from Murphy USA, 14711 Cantrell Road, according to a statement by the department.

The statement does not suggest when the money was stolen or why Powell is suspected in its theft.

An assistant manager at the Murphy USA said Powell was a cashier at the store, but was terminated several months ago.