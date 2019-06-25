Arkansas correctional worker accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

An eastern Arkansas prison guard allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl, authorities said Tuesday after filing a warrant for his arrest.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department said officers responded to Saturday to the Regional Medical Center after the teenager went there.

The victim reportedly told police that her mother's boyfriend — 40-year-old Myron Rhodes Sr. — assaulted her, according to Helena-West Helena Police chief James Smith.

She told her mother the abuse had been "ongoing" and "constant," according to Smith.

Rhodes had been living with the mother, Smith said.

Authorities issued a warrant for Rhode's arrest after speaking to the girl.

Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves said Rhodes is a correctional officer at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, adding that he hasn't shown up to work since the weekend.

Graves said the department is aware of the allegations, and Rhodes remained an employee.

He pointed to department policies requiring correctional workers be placed on leave pending an internal review.

Smith said investigators believe Rhodes may be in the Memphis area.

No arrests have been made.