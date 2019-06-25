Australia repatriating eight children of jihadis

In this image made from video, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds a press conference Monday, June 24, 2019, in Perth, Australia. Morrison says eight Australian offspring of two slain Islamic State group fighters have been removed from Syria in Australia’s first organized repatriation from the conflict zone. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

CANBERRA, Australia -- Eight Australian children of two slain Islamic State group fighters had been removed from Syria in Australia's first organized repatriation from the conflict zone, Australia's prime minister said on Monday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the children being repatriated were in the care of Australian government officials. He would not identify the children nor say when they would reach Australia.

Media reported that they include five children and grandchildren of Sydney-born convicted terrorist Khaled Sharrouf and three children of Islamic State group fighter Yasin Rizvic, from Melbourne. Both men and their wives died in the conflict zone.

It was Khaled Sharrouf who horrified the world in 2014 when he posted a photograph on social media of his young son clutching the severed head of a Syrian soldier.

The children had been taken by an aid agency on Sunday to Iraq, The Australian newspaper reported.

"The opportunity now is for these young children who are coming back to Australia, they can't be held responsible for the crimes of their parents," Morrison told reporters.

"They've got off to a horrible start in life as a result of the appalling decisions of their parents and they'll find their home in Australia and I'm sure they'll be embraced by Australians and as a result of that embrace, I'm sure they'll live positive and happy lives," Morrison added.

Sharrouf's Sydney-based mother-in-law Karen Nettleton has launched several attempts to rescue the children from Syria and has led the campaign for Australian government intervention.

Her lawyer Robert Van Aalst said he hoped Nettleton was with the children in Iraq but had no direct communication with her because of security concerns.

The eldest child, Zaynab, turned 18 last week and has been expecting her third child. Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported she'd yet to give birth.

Zaynab would return to Australia with the newborn, her two children -- Ayesha, 3, and Fatima, 2 -- her 16-year-old sister Hoda, and her 8-year-old brother, Humzeh.

"There will be medical examinations and various other support provided by the government which they have told us about to help the children acclimatize," Van Aalst told ABC.

"There are also some wounds that may need to be attended to. Young Hoda was wounded in the leg. Zaynab, I believe, had shrapnel wounds. It is not just physical wounds that have to be looked into but there is some other psychological issues, no doubt, that will have to be looked into," he added.

The Rizvic children are two boys and a girl aged between 6 and 12, The Australian reported.

Clarke Jones, an Australian National University criminologist who specializes in radicalization, said the children would need treatment for trauma and could be radicalized. They could also be threatened by elements of the Australian community.

"There are a lot of people who don't want them back at all," Jones said. "Because of that, they would also be under threat."

Australian National University counterterrorism researcher Jacinta Carroll wrote in a research paper last week that Zaynab had become both a victim and supporter of terrorism in a case that was legally and morally complex.

Zaynab became a prominent Islamic State group propagandist making social media posts supporting atrocities and the activities of her father and her husband Mohamed Elomar, an Australian Islamic State group fighter who was killed while she was pregnant in 2015, Carroll said.

She had lived a relatively privileged life under the Islamic State regime in Syria in a house with slaves, posting photographs of herself with other veiled women with assault rifles and a luxury BMW sedan. She boasted a "luxury jihad" life in Syria, Carroll said.

Sharrouf's wife, Tara Nettleton, brought their five children from Sydney to Syria in 2014. She died in a hospital a year later of a perforated intestine. Her husband and two eldest sons later died in an airstrike.

Mat Tinkler, director of the Save the Children Fund charity, said there were at least 50 Australian women and children in Syrian refugee camps and all should be repatriated.

Also Monday, the U.N. human rights chief called for the repatriation of thousands of relatives of former foreign fighters for the Islamic State, insisting children, in particular, have suffered "grievous violations" of their rights -- a challenge to European and other countries that have been reticent about taking back jihadis and their kin.

Michelle Bachelet said more than 55,000 suspected Islamic State fighters and their families have been detained in Iraq and Syria. Most are in the custody of the Iraqi government and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, and the alleged fighters come from over 50 countries. More than 11,000 relatives are being held at the Al Hol camp in northeastern Syria alone.

A Section on 06/25/2019