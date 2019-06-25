Driver trapped after road crew truck overturns on Arkansas 463, authorities say

This screenshot of a Google Map shows the approximate site where authorities said a truck overturned Tuesday afternoon.

Rescuers were working Tuesday afternoon to pull a driver from a road crew truck that overturned on Arkansas 463 in Craighead County, authorities said.

The truck, which authorities said belonged to the state Highway Department, overturned shortly after 2:30 p.m. just south of Interstate 555, according to the Bay Police Department.

Authorities at the police department said the driver was trapped and appeared “banged up, but he is conscious, alert and oriented.”

Jonesboro police and fire dispatch said drivers on Arkansas 463 should expect major delays.