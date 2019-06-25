Eight Travs ready for all-star game

The Arkansas Travelers briefly will hit pause on their red-hot season with tonight's break for the Texas League All-Star Game in Tulsa.

Eight Travelers are set to participate, including pitchers Nabil Crismatt, Justin Dunn, Darren McCaughan, Ricardo Sanchez and Jack Anderson; catcher Joseph Odom, first baseman Evan White and second baseman Donnie Walton. All were All-Star selections in the Texas League for the first time.

At a glance Texas League All-Star Game (South All-Stars vs. North All-Stars) WHERE ONEOK Field in Tulsa WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central INTERNET MiLB.TV (paid subscription required)

Walton replaced outfielder Jake Fraley in the lineup after Fraley was called up to Class AAA Tacoma last week.

The Travelers are tied with the Tulsa Drillers for the most players from an individual team on the North Division's roster.

Crismatt, Dunn, McCaughan and Sanchez have combined for 51 starts, 18 wins, 290 strikeouts and a 3.25 ERA this season. Crismatt, Dunn and McCaughan also own three of the top-four ERAs in the Texas League. Anderson has been one of the Travelers' top relievers, posting a 1.82 ERA over 292/3 innings with 31 strikeouts.

Odom is batting .247 with 20 RBI; White is batting .298 with 9 home runs, 26 RBI and 42 runs scored; and Walton is hitting a team-leading .315 with 8 home runs, 30 RBI, a team-leading 43 runs scored and 8 stolen bases. White also possesses a 22-game hitting streak heading into the All-Star Game.

The Travelers, winners of the first-half standings in the North Division, are 48-26 overall. Arkansas is also tied with Tulsa at 5-1 in the second-half standings.

The Travelers return to Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Thursday for a four-game home stand against the Drillers.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals also will be well-represented in tonight's all-star game.

Six players, including pitchers Gerson Garabito, Ofreidy Gomez and Connor Greene; second baseman Gabriel Cancel; third baseman D.J. Burt; and outfielder Khalil Lee made the North roster.

The Naturals are 3-2 in the second-half standings.

First pitch tonight in Tulsa is set for 7:05 p.m.

Ricardo Sanchez

Donnie Walton

