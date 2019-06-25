Erdogan faces fallout over Istanbul loss

ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was confronting recriminations within his governing party and the wider circle of his supporters Monday as the scale of the defeat of his candidate in the Istanbul mayoral race became clear.

The opposition candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, emerged as the landslide winner of the mayoral election redo against Erdogan's candidate, Binali Yildirim, according to preliminary results announced Monday by Sadi Guven, the head of the High Election Council, confirming a significant defeat for the governing party.

Erdogan will now have his hands full in containing the fallout from the electoral defeat, the biggest of his political career, which came after his decision to push for a rerun of the mayoral election after Imamoglu's victory in the first vote, in March.

The loss was a stinging one for Erdogan. Istanbul is his hometown, and his Justice and Development Party, or AKP, has dominated the city for 25 years. But anger over his decision to pursue a new vote and frustration over a weakening economy took their toll, even as he has sought to crack down on the opposition.

"Earthquake at the ballot box," ran the front-page headline of Karar newspaper, which was founded three years ago by journalists who had once been close to the AKP government.

In the election, held Sunday, Imamoglu won with 54% of the vote, compared with 45% for his opponent, Guven said. The margin of victory for Imamoglu was larger than in the March election -- he won by more than 800,000 votes, compared with a 13,000-vote victory in the first ballot -- as was turnout, up 1 percentage point, at 84%.

The official results will be announced after a period for any complaints to be submitted and examined. But for now, the margin of victory was taken by commentators and politicians on all sides as a sign of voter anger at the second vote.

"Slap of the people," Evrensel, a leftist newspaper that is frequently critical of Erdogan, announced on its front page. "Istanbul made its choice," ran the headlines in three main pro-government newspapers.

Complaints had already been building within Erdogan's party after its loss in the March election and the subsequent cancellation of that vote.

The Istanbul mayor's race may seem relatively unimportant in the context of a national leader, but the stakes -- and the risks -- for Erdogan going forward are high because his party has relied on financing from supporters in the business world and companies that have benefited from municipal contracts.

Now, not only has Erdogan lost access to that source, but Imamoglu also will have access to records that seem likely to detail potentially embarrassing cronyism and wasteful spending that have benefited the president's supporters.

Imamoglu got a taste of it during the 17 days he spent in office before he was forced to step aside during the election rerun. In that time, he discovered that Istanbul, Turkey's economic capital, had dozens of cars at the mayor's disposal and millions budgeted for officials' homes, even as the city was sinking into debt.

In addition, the Istanbul municipality paid millions of dollars to charitable foundations run by members of Erdogan's family last year, Turkish newspapers have reported.

Pro-government columnists are already moving to divert the mood, writing in the morning newspapers that Erdogan would turn to foreign policy to enhance his image. That suggested that far from tempering his stance after such a defeat, the president may project a more combative attitude in discussions abroad.

The pro-government newspaper, Aksam, had Turkey's dispute with the United States over its purchase of the Russian S400 missile system as its lead story, with a headline that read "S400s a matter of sovereignty."

A Section on 06/25/2019