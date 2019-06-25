Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search In the news Latest Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fatal shooting victim in North Little Rock ID'd

by Josh Snyder | Today at 10:51 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A screenshot from Google Maps shows the area of 2400 E. Broadway St.

North Little Rock police released on Tuesday morning the identity of a man who was shot and killed early Saturday.

Officers dispatched to the 2400 block of East Broadway Street at about 12:30 a.m. for a shots fired call found 38-year-old Daniel Burnett lying on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a news release by the North Little Rock Police Department states.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year]

Burnett was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, authorities said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No suspects were named in the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT