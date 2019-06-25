Fatal shooting victim in North Little Rock ID'd

A screenshot from Google Maps shows the area of 2400 E. Broadway St.

North Little Rock police released on Tuesday morning the identity of a man who was shot and killed early Saturday.

Officers dispatched to the 2400 block of East Broadway Street at about 12:30 a.m. for a shots fired call found 38-year-old Daniel Burnett lying on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a news release by the North Little Rock Police Department states.

Burnett was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, authorities said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No suspects were named in the release.