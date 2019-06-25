Former Arkansas senator pleads guilty to tax fraud, bribery charges

Former Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson has pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud and bribery.

Hutchinson changed his plea during a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court stemming from a federal corruption probe into his financial dealings while in office.

Other counts against Hutchinson, a Republican from Little Rock, will be dismissed under an agreement he reached with prosecutors.

The veteran lawmaker, and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, resigned his Senate seat after a federal grand jury indicted him last August.

He recently sought to have the charges dropped, arguing that investigators illegally searched a laptop that was later destroyed.

Hutchinson didn't speak as he arrived at the courthouse with his attorney before noon.

