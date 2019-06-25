Foundation gives $100,000 for NWACC facility

File photo Students walk across campus to the Becky Paneitz Student Center on Jan. 30, 2017, at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale-based nonprofit organization donated $100,000 to help build Northwest Arkansas Community College's Washington County Center.

The college announced the gift from the Schmieding Foundation through a new release Monday. College President Evelyn Jorgenson said the money will help the college meet the needs of more students throughout Northwest Arkansas.

"We greatly appreciate their support of education and what it will mean for future generations and for our community," Jorgenson said.

The Schmieding Foundation supports education, services and health-care programs that improve the lives of Northwest Arkansas' youth and elderly, according to the release.

The money goes to the college foundation's NWACC NOW! capital campaign dedicated to raising $12 million for the Washington County Center, which is under construction just west of Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The college foundation earlier this month announced a $1 million donation for the center from Washington Regional Medical System, which brought the total raised to $5.6 million, according to foundation director Annetta Tirey.

The 38,000-square-foot center will open in January with the capacity to serve 2,000 students. Initial programming will include general education and health professions classes.

Once it opens, the center will consolidate the 25,000 square feet the college leases in three Washington County locations: two in Springdale and one in Farmington.

NW News on 06/25/2019