Police Beat

Man faces charges in gun-threat case

A North Little Rock man was arrested Monday after he threatened to kill two people with a shotgun, an arrest report said.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department arrested Eric Donnavon Purcell, 43, after two people told them that he threatened to kill them both by blowing their heads off with a shotgun.

Purcell was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. He remained in the Pulaski County jail late Monday with no bail listed, according to the jail's online roster.

Officers in NLR say pot found in vehicle

A Maumelle man was arrested late Sunday after police found marijuana in his vehicle, an arrest report said.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department pulled over Julio Ramos, 20, after they watched him use his phone while driving. Officers said they found 75 grams of marijuana in individual bags in the vehicle.

Ramos was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was no longer in the Pulaski County jail late Monday, according to the jail's online roster.

State Desk on 06/25/2019