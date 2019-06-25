Man wanted in connection with deaths of Arkansas woman, 4-year-old child

A man is wanted in connection with a double homicide involving a mother and her son, according to the Camden Police Department.

Officers with the Camden Police Department said they are looking for Jory Worthen, 24, in relation to the deaths of Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son.

Cannon's family came to the Camden Police Department on June 25 and reported that Alyssa and her son were with Worthen and that they hadn't been able to make contact with them since Saturday, according to a news release.

Officers said that at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday they located the bodies of Cannon and her son inside her residence, 1338 Ronald Drive in Camden.

Worthen is possibly driving Alyssa's 2007 White Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate 921YBE. Officers said he is wanted for the double homicide and should be considered dangerous.