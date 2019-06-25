New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway pitcher batting practice before a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

METS

Pair fined for altercation

PHILADELPHIA -- Mickey Callaway needed two news conferences to issue one apology.

After the New York Mets fined their manager and pitcher Jason Vargas for their expletive-filled confrontation with a reporter following a weekend loss, Callaway stopped short of saying he was sorry for the incident during his first meeting with the media Monday.

Callaway cursed at Newsday beat reporter Tim Healey, and Vargas had to be restrained from charging him in the cramped Wrigley Field clubhouse after a 5-3 loss Sunday. There was no physical contact.

Two hours after Callaway initially met with a large group of media members and 70 minutes before first pitch in Philadelphia, Callaway clarified his remarks.

"In my meeting with Tim, I apologized for my reaction," Callaway said. "I regret it. I regret the distraction that it's caused to the team.... It's something I'm not proud of. I'm not proud of the distraction. I'm not proud of what I did to Tim. For that, I'm definitely sorry."

General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced the fines but not disclose the amount. He said the team spoke to MLB and didn't expect any further discipline.

"We are committed to trying to create a healthy work environment for everybody," Van Wagenen said. "The altercation was disappointing. It was regrettable on many levels."

Vargas issued a statement but didn't answer questions.

"I think it's unfortunate for all parties, an unfortunate distraction," Vargas said.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom said players held a team meeting before Monday's game and he spoke to reporters on behalf of the club.

"It was a tough loss. Sometimes tensions run high. We don't anticipate it happening again," deGrom said. "Our main focus from the meeting is to move forward from this and focus on the Phillies."

In a story published by Newsday on Sunday night, Healey said Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon called him "to apologize on behalf of the organization."

CARDINALS

Hicks has torn elbow ligament

St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks has a torn elbow ligament, and the team said it's determining what to do with the hardest-throwing pitcher in the majors.

The Cardinals said Monday that the right-hander has a torn ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that usually leads to Tommy John surgery.

Hicks has hit 105 mph with fastballs this season and routinely reaches triple digits with the pitch.

Hicks left Saturday's game against the Angels in the ninth inning after he had pitched 1 1/3 innings.

The 22-year-old Hicks is 2-2 with 14 saves and a 3.14 ERA in 29 games. He has struck out 31 in 28 2/3 innings.

Hicks made his major league debut last year, pitching in 73 games.

RANGERS

Cabrera's suspension reduced

Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera will miss a three-game series at Detroit after the reduction of his four-game suspension from Major League Baseball for hitting an umpire with equipment.

The Rangers said Monday that Cabrera would serve a three-game suspension during their series against the Tigers that begins today.

Cabrera initially appealed the four-game suspension and undisclosed fine from MLB that was handed down Friday, a day after umpire crew chief Bill Miller was hit on the foot by a small plastic guard or batting gloves.

Cabrera tossed the plastic guard with the gloves wrapped inside of it after his ejection in the sixth inning of a 4-2 victory over Cleveland on Thursday. That was a couple of pitches into the next batter after Cabrera had watched video of a called third strike against him by home plate umpire Doug Eddings.

