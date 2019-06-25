Sam's Club delivers alcohol in 11 states, but not Arkansas

Sam's Club now offers same-day delivery of wine, beer and spirits to members in 11 states, with plans to expand to more cities in coming months, Walmart Inc.'s membership warehouse division said in a news release Monday.

The service is available from more than 200 clubs in Missouri, Texas, Florida, Ohio, Illinois, Minnesota, Idaho, Connecticut, Wyoming, Hawaii and California, with delivery in as little as one hour. Delivery is not available in Arkansas because of regulatory restrictions.

Walmart also delivers alcohol in select U.S. markets through its online grocery delivery service.

Sam's members use Instacart to place online orders of groceries, household essentials and now alcohol for same-day delivery. Customers ordering alcohol from Sam's must be 21 or older. They'll be required to enter their date of birth at checkout and present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.

The two companies have also expanded their same-day online grocery delivery collaboration to include all 599 U.S. Sam's Club locations, the release stated.

Airline sues Walmart in trademark dispute

NEW YORK -- JetBlue Airways is asking a judge to block Walmart from calling its new text-message personal-shopping service Jetblack, saying the name infringes on the airline's trademarks.

JetBlue sued Walmart in federal district court in New York on Friday.

New York-based JetBlue said it has invested heavily in trademarks that promote its name for selling flights, clothing, bags, toys and other items.

The airline says Walmart plans to use other names like Jetgold and Jetsilver "and to move closer to JetBlue's core services by offering travel and transportation services." It accuses Walmart of "a transparent attempt to trade on the goodwill associated with" the JetBlue name.

A Walmart spokesman said the Bentonville-based retailer will respond in court once it is served with the complaint.

Index gives up 1.86, finishing at 405.89

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 405.89, down 1.86 points.

Tyson Foods shares rose 1.93%. Shares of Dillard's Inc. dropped 2.1%.

"Another anxious week ahead for investors waiting on progress in the U.S.- China trade talks and a meeting of the G-20 summit later this week held global stocks flat on Tuesday," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

