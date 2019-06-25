North Little Rock council approves event venue plans

The North Little Rock City Council approved a future event center that is to include a wedding chapel with a reception hall, after much discussion Monday evening over whether or not to require an off-duty police officer at all events.

Council members eventually approved with an 8-0 vote a measure to rezone property at 901 Kellogg Acres Road, very near North Little Rock's border with Sherwood. The property was zoned commercial and will now be a planned unit development.

The Venue at Oakdale, just off the intersection of Kellogg Acres Road and Oakdale Road, is to include a 10,800-square-foot reception hall and a 4,000 square-foot wedding chapel with a gravel parking lot.

Outdoor wedding events will be allowed also, with operating hours of 9 a.m.-midnight. Capacity would be around 300 people, applicant Todd Adams said.

The original commercial zoning had been in place because of the now-defunct plans for a North Belt Freeway to pass through that area, where commercial development would have been preferred, North Little Rock Planning Director Shawn Spencer told the council. Planning staff has been recommending doing away with the area's commercial zoning since the freeway never materialized, he added.

Council members Beth White and Debi Ross questioned whether or not the city should require an off-duty police officer for events, especially if alcohol is consumed at an event. While a wedding reception might include champagne, wine or beer, The Venue wouldn't be only for weddings, they noted.

"We have had event centers in the past where we've had problems," Ross said.

Adams said that his intent is to focus on weddings, though he wouldn't want a restriction on having only weddings at the center. Training for hospital staffs, for example, would be available, business that he said now goes mainly to west Little Rock. It wouldn't be the center's intent, he said, to rent to college fraternity parties, replying to a question.

An off-duty officer would cost $60 an hour, which, for a wedding and reception lasting three hours, would add almost $200 to the couple's wedding cost, Mayor Joe Smith said.

Council member Charlie Hight, the legislation's sponsor, asked Adams if there would be pre-screening of renters.

"That's in our best interest to do a screening process, for sure," Adams said.

City Attorney Amy Fields said that a council suggestion to include additional language in the legislation to avoid "problems" wouldn't be enforceable because it would be impossible to define what is "a problem."

"I don't know if that would add a lot to the ordinance," she said.

Adams said there are other city laws, such as a noise ordinance, that would regulate activities at the center. If renters cause problems "it's going to hurt us" as a competitive business, he said.

"I say let's give them a chance," Hight said.

Police Chief Mike Davis told the council that if troubles did arise at the event center, he would meet with the city attorney and the center's owner to work out problems. If complaints persisted, the city could close the center under the city's nuisance laws, he said.

