NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass are biting day and night.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said plastic worms and similar lures are working for daytime bass fishing. Zoom Baby Brush Hogs are a popular lure. Jig and pigs are another good choice.

Bass are hitting top-water lures at sunrise and sunset, but the bite is slower than it should be for this time of year, he said. Try dark-colored spinner baits for night bass fishing. Average water temperature is 78 degrees.

Crappie can be caught with minnows around docks and brush 10 to 25 feet deep. Trolling crank baits is another way to catch crappie. Walleye are biting nightcrawler rigs 30 feet deep.

Hickory Creek Marina reports crappie are biting minnows. Try plastic worms to catch black bass.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing with Power Bait in bright colors. Tip the bait with a waxworm for best results.

The top lures are small jigs or small spoons. Countdown Rapalas in size 7 are good to use during power generation. Go with nymphs or midges for fly fishing.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms. Crappie are biting minnows or jigs six feet deep. Four-inch plastic worms work well for black bass fishing. Try nightcrawlers fished along the dam for catfish.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said catfish are biting well on nightcrawlers or stink bait. Try a chartreuse chatter bait or one in a dark color.

Crappie fishing is fair in shallow water close to shore. Use crickets or worms for bluegill.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting soft plastic lures or crank baits day and night. Small swim baits are working for bass at Lake Windsor. Bass fishing is good at all Bella Vista lakes.

Bluegill are biting worms or crickets eight to 12 feet deep.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting best at night. Try tube baits or plastic worms. Fish plastic worms on a drop-shot or shaky head rig.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends using spinner baits, buzz baits or tube baits for black bass.

Siloam Springs Lake

Try top-water lures or square-bill crank baits early. Go with plastic worms later in the day.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with buzz baits, crank baits, jig and pigs and top-water lures. Fish in coves and around docks, riprap and points. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows, jigs and crank baits.

At Grand Lake, crappie fishing is good with jigs or minnows around brush and docks. The lake remains flooded and full of debris. Boaters should use caution.

Table Rock Lake

Guide Pete Wenners said black bass can be caught several ways. Try a small dark-colored plastic worm on a drop shot rig along gravel points and flats 25 t0 30 feet deep. The drop shot bite is good in the Shell Knob area.

Other good lures to use are swim baits, jig and pigs and deep-diving crank baits. Try plastic worms rigged on a shaky head.

Sports on 06/25/2019