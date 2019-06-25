NWA outdoor briefs

Derby set for Little Buffalo

The U.S. Forest Service will host a fishing derby for kids on the Little Buffalo River at Jasper from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

Jackpot bass events begin

Jackpot bass tournaments are held each Wednesday at Beaver Lake from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Prairie Creek park. Cost is $23 per person.

For details, call Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers, 479-631-8118.

Johnstons win at Table Rock

Rick and Vicky Johnston won the Beaver Lake Guys and Gals bass tournament held the night of June 15 at Table Rock Lake. Their five bass weighed 13.86 pounds. They also had big bass at 5.86 pounds.

Justin and Ashley Pruitt were second with five bass at 11.91 pounds. Mike and Cara Rose placed third with five bass at 11.84 pounds.

Park hosts outdoors weekend

Bull Shoals-White River State Park near Flippin will host Women's Outdoor Weekend Oct. 4-6.

During this three-day and two-night workshop, participants will attend different sessions on basic camping and backpacking, bird watching, beginner fly fishing, kayaking and Dutch oven cooking and more. Students will have plenty of free time to explore the park and build new friendships.

All gear and meals are included in registration fee of $135. Space is limited so register soon. Deadline to register is Sept. 27.

For a registration form and more information, contact Bull Shoals-White River State Park at (870) 445-3629.

Sports on 06/25/2019