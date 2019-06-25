ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: 'Ozarks' strangest dwelling' a dream come true for designer

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Quigley's Castle promotes itself as "the Ozarks' strangest dwelling." At least as strange is the story visitors hear about how Elise Quigley finally persuaded reluctant husband Albert to build her dream home.

The details of a visionary woman's zeal are told by one of several grandchildren who welcomes tourists to this odd attraction, set on 80 acres of land 4 miles south of downtown Eureka Springs. The tale is also recounted in the brochure available at the entrance:

"As soon as Albert [Bud] Quigley headed for work at the lumber mill one June morning in 1943, Mrs. Elise Quigley gathered their five children around her and ordered, 'We're going to tear down the house.'

"And demolish the family's three-room house they did. 'When Bud came home that night,' Elise recalled, 'he was living in a chicken house where we'd moved all our stuff.'"

Left with little choice, Albert agreed to start building the one-of-a-kind home that Elise had already designed. She had two factors in mind, as visitors learn: ample room for a family of seven and "a home where I felt I was living in the world instead of in a box. I designed it in my mind, but couldn't tell anybody what I wanted. So I sat down with scissors, paste, cardboard and match sticks and made a model."

At first glance, the two-story house indeed resembles a box. But its defining exterior features do stand out. There are 28 picture windows, as well as a facade that Elise herself studded with fossils, crystals, arrowheads and stones from nearby creek beds. Because of World War II shortages, glass for the large windows was unavailable until 1946. So the family tacked up sheets to keep out winter chills.

The goal of Elise's design, according to one posting, "was to bring nature indoors. She built in the fish aquarium in the 1950s. Notice also the bird cages in every room. She especially enjoyed canaries that were allowed to fly in among the plants. She lined the window frames with mussel shells she'd collected along the White River."

To bring nature in, Elise dreamed up an unusual layout, as described in the brochure: "Four feet of earth was left bare between the edges of the living space and the walls. Into the soil, which borders the rooms on the inside, she planted flowering tropical plants that grow up to the second story's ceiling."

Visitors on the self-guided tour can climb to the second floor and admire the foliage, now three-quarters of a century old. A wall in one bedroom is covered with a collage that Elise crafted from butterflies and moths collected in her garden.

Beyond the house's novel design that gained National Register of Historic Places stature, it also feels like a comfortable place to live. Four of the seven upstairs rooms are still used overnight by family members.

Quigley Castle's outside landscaping, enclosed by a stone fence, features more than 100 rock sculptures. Some are a dozen feet tall and entwined with vines. There are also 14 bottle trees, a Southern motif, that her husband assembled from old wine bottles.

Albert died in 1972. Elise lived in the house she'd designed until her death at age 74 in 1984. Strolling the outdoor paths, it requires only a few sparks of imagination to sense her aura among the wildflowers and the 400 or so varieties of perennials that she planted over the years.

Quigley's Castle, on Arkansas 23, 4 miles south of downtown Eureka Springs, is open through Oct. 31 on Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m-4:30 p.m. Admission is $7; children 14 and under with a parent enter free. Visit quigleyscastle.com or call (479) 253-8311.

Style on 06/25/2019