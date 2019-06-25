Revisit sky-diving flight rules, safety board urges FAA

Brian Raley places large flowers and leaves as part of a memorial at the site where a Beechcraft King Air twin-engine plane crashed killing multiple people Friday evening near the chain link fence surrounding Dillingham Airfield, Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Mokuleia, Hawaii. At left, a good friend of Raley (she didn't want to give her name) and of the people who perished in the plane grieves for them. (Dennis Oda/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

HONOLULU -- The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday called on the Federal Aviation Administration to tighten its regulations governing parachute operations as Hawaii officials released the names of seven of the 11 victims killed when their sky-diving plane crashed last week.

The board recommended to the FAA more than a decade ago that it strengthen its rules on pilot training, aircraft maintenance and inspection, and FAA oversight, board member Jennifer Homendy told a news conference in Honolulu.

She said the FAA hasn't acted on those recommendations.

"Are we trying to put the FAA on notice for this? Yes," Homendy said. "We identified several safety concerns in 2008 with respect to parachute jump operations. Accidents continue to happen. There have been fatalities since that time."

The FAA said in a statement it's implemented a number of changes to address the safety board's recommendations, including requiring safety inspectors to increase their monitoring of parachute operations. It said it revised safety guidance for parachute operators and increased safety outreach.

"The safety of all aircraft operations is the FAA's top priority," the statement said.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Friday at a small airfield used by sky divers and the U.S. Army.

Homendy said there have been 80 accidents and 19 deaths involving sky-diving flights since 2008.

The seven identified by the Honolulu medical examiner's office included a Colorado couple in their 20s celebrating their first wedding anniversary, a Navy sailor, three Hawaii residents and a man from Minnesota.

Relatives told KCNC-TV that Ashley and Bryan Weikel of Colorado Springs were excited to go sky diving, but Bryan's mother, Kathy Reed-Gerk, begged him not to go.

The Navy said Lt. Joshua Drablos, 27, was "an invaluable member" of the U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, based in Kunia, Hawaii. The medical examiner said Drablos was a Virginia resident but the Navy listed his home of record as Maryland.

The Minnesota man was Nikolas Glebov, 28, of St. Paul.

Jordan Tehero of Hawaii's Kauai Island was a budding videographer who fell in love with sky diving.

