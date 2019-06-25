Sections
Shooting injures 1 in Garland County, authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 9:16 a.m.

Authorities in Garland County are investigating after a person was shot and injured early Monday.

Dispatchers received a call about possible gunfire near Dearmon Trail at about 4:20 a.m., and deputies arrived on scene a short time later, according to a news release by Garland County sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said. The victim, whose identity and age has not been released, was taken to a local hospital and was later released, said Sgt. John Schroeder, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The shooting remains under investigation and no suspects have been arrested.

