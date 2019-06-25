State Sports Briefs

GOLF

Ex-Razorback Cappelen makes PGA

Former University of Arkansas All-American Sebastian Cappelen earned his PGA Tour card for 2020 last weekend in Wichita, Kan., on the Crestview Country Club course where he won in his first outing as a pro five years ago.

Cappelen finished in a five-way tie for first at the Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour on Sunday before losing in a five-man playoff to Henrik Norlander. Cappelen, the SEC champion in 2013, ranks ninth on the tour -- formerly known as the Web.com Tour -- with 855 points.

The top 25 golfers on the tour earn PGA status, and the estimated threshold to achieve that is 830 points, putting Cappelen in position to move up.

"It's with a big smile that I lose, for sure," Cappelen said in a news release from the UA. "It's special doing it here in Wichita. I love this tournament, and I love coming back here."

Cappelen, a second-team All-American in 2013 and 2014, will join fellow ex-Razorbacks Austin Cook, Andrew Landry and David Lingmerth on the PGA Tour.

Cappelen became the first native of Denmark to win on the Web.com Tour when he captured the Air Capital Classic at Crestview on June 22, 2014, in his first professional tournament. He has four top 10 finishes in five appearances in Wichita and is the tournament's all-time money leader.

-- Tom Murphy

Mowatt, Pullen win Jamaican titles

Former University of Arkansas track and field All-Americans Kemar Mowatt and Clive Pullen won Jamaican national championships in Kingston.

Mowatt won the 400-meter hurdles in 48.70 seconds -- the No. 5 time in the world this season -- to qualify for the World Championships.

Pullen won the triple jump with a wind-aided leap of 55 feet, 10 1/2 inches. His best legal jump this season is 55-2 3/4, which ranks 29th in the world.

-- Bob Holt

Chadwick signs pro contract

Former University of Arkansas All-American sprinter and hurdler Payton Chadwick, who is from Springdale Har-Ber High School, has signed a professional contract with Asics, she posted on her Twitter account Monday.

Chadwick was the NCAA 60-meter hurdles champion as a junior in 2018.

-- Bob Holt

UA women to play Kansas State in Challenge

The University of Arkansas women's basketball team will play Kansas State on Dec. 7 in Walton Arena in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, it was announced Monday.

The Razorbacks and Wildcats have met five times previously, with Kansas State holding a 3-2 advantage.

