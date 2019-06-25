Police arrest man in terrorist scheme

Turkish soldiers stand outside the court in a prison complex where the trial of prominent philanthropist Osman Kavala and 15 others started, while people arrive, in Silivri, outside Istanbul, Monday, June 24, 2019. The defendants went on trial in Turkey Monday accused of organizing anti-government protests in 2013, with them and rights groups calling the charges baseless and aimed at silencing civil society activities.Protests began in 2013 to protect the small Gezi Park in central Istanbul from development but quickly transformed into wider anti-government demonstrations across Turkey.(Ibrahim Mase/DHA via AP)

BRUSSELS -- Police in Brussels have arrested a man suspected of planning an attack on the U.S. Embassy in the Belgian capital, prosecutors said Monday.

The Belgian man, identified only by his initials, M.G., was charged with "an attempted attack in a terrorist context and preparing a terrorist offense."

The federal prosecutors' office said that anti-terror police picked the man up on Saturday, acting on information suggesting an attack on the embassy might be imminent.

Belgian state broadcaster RTBF said the man, who denies the allegations, has been under police surveillance for some time.

It said that he was recently spotted acting suspiciously near the embassy.

The U.S. Embassy could not be immediately reached for confirmation or details.

Brussels, where the headquarters of the European Union and the NATO military alliance are, has been a target in the past for extremist attacks. Thirty-two people were killed and hundreds wounded on March 22, 2016, when suicide bombers blew themselves up at the city's airport and on an underground train.

