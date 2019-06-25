U.S. put to test

Megan Rapinoe of the United States controls the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 match against Spain on Monday at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France. Rapinoe converted a pair of penalty kicks for the U.S. in its 2-1 victory.

REIMS, France -- Spain tested the United States like no other team at the Women's World Cup.

The U.S. looked disorganized at times Monday while facing Spain's aggressive and physical style before pulling out a 2-1 victory.

The Americans hope the tough test was just what they needed, because France is waiting. Megan Rapinoe converted a pair of penalty kicks to set up the much-anticipated quarterfinal rendezvous with the host country.

Monday's tense match was knotted at 1-1 until Rapinoe's second penalty kick put the defending champions ahead in the 75th minute.

"I think we showed just a lot of grit and experience, to be honest, in this game," Rapinoe said. "Obviously as we get into these knockout rounds it's more stressful, there's more pressure, the games are more intense. Every team lifts its level."

Rapinoe's first goal came in the seventh minute to the cheers of the U.S. supporters melting in temperatures that reached nearly 90 degrees at the Stade Auguste-Delaune. They were quieted a short time later when Jennifer Hermoso tied it up for Spain with the first goal the Americans had allowed in France.

Video review was used to confirm a foul on Rose Lavelle that gave Rapinoe the game-winner, spoiling Spain's effort in its first knockout-round appearance at a World Cup.

The three-time World Cup winners now head to Paris to face France on Friday night. The French defeated Brazil 2-1 in extra time Sunday night, with Amandine Henry scoring the game-winner in the 107th minute.

"I think this is the game that everyone had circled," said Rapinoe, referring to France. "I think it's going to be a great match. I hope it's wild and crazy, I hope the fans are crazy and there's tons of media around it and it's just a big spectacle. I think this is incredible for the women's game, when you have two heavy hitters meeting in the final knockout round."

The game at the home of Paris Saint-Germain has been anticipated since the tournament draw in December. France is vying to become the first nation to simultaneously hold both the men's and women's World Cup titles. The French men won in Russia last year.

The U.S. skated through its group with a stage record 18 goals. The team also didn't concede a goal in the group stage for the first time at a World Cup.

Until Monday, the Americans had not allowed a goal in eight consecutive competitive matches dating to the 2016 Olympics, outscoring opponents 44-0. It was the first goal the U.S. had allowed this year since a 5-3 victory over Australia in an April friendly.

"This tournament isn't supposed to be easy, and Spain was a great team," midfielder Samantha Mewis said. "I think these are the kinds of things that let us know that we're strong and that we can grind through something. So I think we're gonna take a lot from this, and it gives us a lot of faith in ourselves."

Spain had not scored in its previous two games but still finished second in its group to Germany to get the matchup with the Americans.

The U.S. and Spain last met in a friendly in Alicante in January, part of a European exhibition trip for the United States. Christen Press scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory. That match was a confidence-booster for No. 13 Spain because it was able to hang with the world's top-ranked team.

Spain's profile on the international stage has grown under Coach Jorge Vilda, who took over after the team's World Cup debut in 2015. Spain won the 2017 Algarve Cup and last year won the Cyprus Cup.

Spain pushed the U.S. hard Monday.

"I actually think we deserved it more, but you know sometimes futball is like that. I'm so proud of the team," Spain midfielder Vicky Losada said. "I'm so proud of the effort of the team, and I think now we have to think about it, and think about the future, which I think is going to be so good."

Rapinoe's first penalty kick was the result of Maria Leon's tackle on Tobin Heath after a pass from Abby Dahlkemper.

Less than three minutes later, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher's pass to Becky Sauerbrunn was stripped by Lucia Garcia. The ball wound up at the feet of Hermoso, who sent her shot from the penalty arc into the top right corner. It was Hermoso's third goal of the tournament to lead Spain.

Alex Morgan was set to take the penalty kick after Lavelle was tripped up by Virginia Torrecilla, but after the review Rapinoe stepped forward and slotted the ball just under the outstretched arm of Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos.

Morgan, who leads the field in France with five goals, took a beating throughout the game and was seldom a factor. She stayed down for a long while in the second half after a hard tackle by Irene Paredes.

U.S. Coach Jill Ellis, who coached her 124th match to equal April Heinrichs for the most in team history, said she felt Spain's challenge will benefit the Americans come Friday.

"I think what this game gave us and the takeaways from it -- massive," Ellis said.

Sweden 1, Canada 0

Stina Blackstenius scored early in the second half and Sweden advanced to the quarterfinals at the Women's World Cup with a victory over Canada in Paris.

Blacktenius scored in the 55th minute. Canada had a chance to pull even in the 69th minute, but goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl stopped Janine Beckie's penalty kick after a handball was called on Kosovare Asllani.

No. 9 Sweden will face No. 2 Germany in a quarterfinal Saturday in Rennes. Germany advanced to the quarterfinals for the eighth consecutive time, beating African champion Nigeria 3-0 on Saturday.

Sweden was eliminated with a 4-1 round of 16 loss to Germany four years ago at the World Cup in Canada.

Beckie took the penalty kick rather than captain Christine Sinclair, whose 182 international goals remain two shy of matching the record set by retired American Abby Wambach.

