UA trip intrigues point guard from Memphis

The University of Arkansas basketball staff is working hard to get junior point guard Kennedy Chandler on campus for a visit, and it appears that will happen in the fall.

"I'll probably go to a football game, for sure," Chandler said.

Kennedy Chandler highlights arkansasonline.com/624Chandler

Chandler, 6-0, 164 pounds, of Briarcrest Christian High School in Memphis has accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Texas A&M, Missouri and others.

"I pretty much communicate with the whole coaching staff," Chandler said of Arkansas. "They all text me, so I communicate back with them."

Coach Eric Musselman and staff are urging him to get to Fayetteville.

"They're wanting me to come down to meet the coaching staff," Chandler said. "They want me to come and meet all of them. They love my game."

Chandler led the Saints to a 29-2 record and the DII-AA state championship with a 65-54 victory over four-time defending champion Brentwood Academy. He was named the tournament MVP.

He also was named DII-AA Mr. Basketball after averaging 19.5 points, 4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the season. Chandler also was named to Maxpreps Sophomore All-American second team.

He is no stranger to the Razorbacks. His uncle is Arkansas great and former NBA point guard Lee Mayberry.

"I like the program, and I've been watching them for a long time," Chandler said.

He has played up for the 17-under Mokan Elite and is the second leading scorer with an average of 14 points a game while shooting 49% from the field, 36% from beyond the three-point line and 71% from the free-throw line in Nike Elite Basketball League play. He also averages 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals a game.

His father, Kylan, coached the Memphis Wareagles with his son and recent Arkansas offer and Bryant senior guard Khalen Robinson as his backcourt from the second through sixth grades.

In Monday's newly released ESPN rankings, Chandler was rated a four-star prospect, the No. 7 point guard and No. 38 overall prospect for the Class of 2021.

Transfers abound

If you thought the amount of college basketball transfers had increased this offseason, you're right.

As of Monday, verbalcommits.com reports 913 players have entered the NCAA transfer portal. More than 180 are graduate transfers.

Nathan LeClair of verbalcommits.com said this year is a record for transfers.

"First time since we began recording transfer data in 2012 that the transfer list has surpassed the 900 mark," LeClair said.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman has welcomed grad transfers Jeantal Cylla, a forward from North Carolina-Wilmington, and Jimmy Whitt, a guard from SMU. Regular transfers are center Connor Vanover from California and guard JD Notae from Jacksonville.

Vanover is applying for a waiver to play immediately. If denied, he'll be eligible for the 2020-21 season. Notae is expected to sit out next season.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.

Sports on 06/25/2019