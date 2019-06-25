Yankees hit HR in record-tying 27th game in row

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks, right, celebrates with designated hitter Luke Voit, after they scored on Hicks' three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, June 24, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees' most recent power feat qualifies as "obscure" to Manager Aaron Boone. Just not unexpected.

Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton stretched New York's home run streak to a record-tying 27 games, and the Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Monday night. Hicks and Stanton each hit three-run drives, and New York matched the mark set by Alex Rodriguez and the 2002 Texas Rangers.

"Nothing surprises me that they do," Boone said about his club, which set a major league record last year with 267 home run. "I wouldn't set out to predict they're going to break that one. That's kind of an obscure one. But now that it's happened, with our group, does it surprise me? No."

"It's kind of what we do," Hicks added.

CC Sabathia (5-4) pitched six innings of two-run ball for his 251st career victory. He threw 104 pitches, his most in a game since 2016, and struck out a season-high nine. The 38-year-old left-hander whiffed Billy McKinney with his final pitch, earning a big roar from the Bronx crowd.

Stanton hit his shot during a seven-run sixth inning for his first home run in a season spoiled by various injuries.

The Yankees batted around during that inning, their fourth time turning over the order in the past week. The blowout came a night after New York ended its eight-game winning streak.

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez (3-10) allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings. Toronto had won three of four.

Hicks turned on Sanchez's fastball in the fifth inning to make it 3-2 with his fifth home run of the season.

Didi Gregorius and Gleyber Torres led off the next inning with consecutive singles, and then the Yankees were off. DJ LeMahieu -- who matched a career high with four hits -- had a single, Luke Voit had an RBI double and Gregorius singled again before reliever Sean Reid-Foley finally ended the inning with New York up 10-3.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his 10th home run for Toronto leading off the eighth. Nine of those have come in 29 games since he was recalled from Class AAA Buffalo on May 24.

Gurriel's shot was the first of five consecutive hits allowed by Jonathan Holder -- the last was a grand slam by Freddy Galvis. The right-hander was pulled after that without getting an out. Gurriel batted again during the five-run inning and struck out on three pitches against Adam Ottavino.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman allowed an unearned run during the ninth but got his 22nd save.

"We don't quit," Toronto Manager Charlie Montoyo said. "We made them use their setup man, their closer. So outstanding. I love this team."

Sanchez looked sharp early, especially when he back-doored running fastballs to Voit and Hicks for consecutive looking strikeouts in the third.

"He pitched better than what his numbers show for sure," Montoyo said. "He had his good stuff."

RED SOX 6, WHITE SOX 5 Marco Hernandez beat out an infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth and host Boston rallied to beat Chicago. It was the second consecutive walk-off victory at home for Boston, which has won nine of 12. Brandon Workman (7-1) got one out in the eighth, to pick up the victory. Jace Fry (1-3) took the loss for Chicago, which has lost six out of eight. Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed 5 runs off 6 hits, including 2 home runs over 6 1/3 innings.

INDIANS 3, ROYALS 2 (10) Jason Kipnis homered leading off the 10th inning as the Cleveland Indians continued their impressive June with a victory over the Kansas City Royals in a game delayed 2 hours, 23 minutes by rain. Kipnis connected on a 1-0 pitch from Wily Peralta (2-4), driving it into the right-field seats for his sixth home run. The Indians have won 14 of 19 and improved to an AL-best 15-6 this month.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 8, BRAVES 3 Willson Contreras hit a home run and had three RBI, Jon Lester pitched five-hit ball through six innings and host Chicago beat Atlanta. Jason Heyward added a solo home run for Chicago, which moved one game ahead of Milwaukee in the NL Central. Lester (7-5) allowed two unearned runs and struck out seven. The Cubs strung together five consecutive hits in a five-run fifth inning to break the game open. Tempers flared in the second when Contreras hit his home run. He turned to Braves catcher Tyler Flowers after the ball left his bat, and while rounding first base, gestured toward Atlanta's dugout and thumped his chest. The benches cleared, but no blows were exchanged.

PHILLIES 13, METS 7 Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead two-run home run, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Jay Bruce also went deep and host Philadelphia snapped a seven-game losing streak. Zach Eflin (7-7) struggled through 5 innings, allowing 6 runs and 11 hits. The Phillies had lost 16 of 22 since May 29. Todd Frazier, Wilson Ramos, Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith hit solo home runs for the Mets.

Sports on 06/25/2019