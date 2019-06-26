Authorities add human trafficking charge for Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting child

Prosecutors allege a central Arkansas man recruited a 12-year-old for commercial sex and for years sexually abused him until he was an adult, according to new charges filed this week.

Searcy police said detectives arrested 49-year-old John Ronald Ord in May after a man told them Ord sexually assaulted him when he was a child.

Last week, police said detectives found new evidence allowing them to file the steeper human trafficking charge, which carries the possibility of life in prison.

Court documents allege that between 2013 and 2016, he recruited the child for commercial sex. Investigators found messages on social media showing Ord would exchange gifts and money in exchange for photos and other sexual acts, according to court records.

Police allege in court records that Ord sexually assaulted the child until he was 17.

"(The victim) stated Ord threatened physical harm on (him) or his family if he were to tell anyone of the sexual contact." read a redacted document charging him with trafficking and rape.

Ord also faces several drug- and gun-related felonies stemming from a search of his Searcy home. Records show police recovered multiple guns and prescription pills from his house.

A White County judge ordered Ord's bond be set at $200,000 and declined to reduce it during a Wednesday court hearing.

Ord was free Wednesday after posting his bond, according to the county sheriff's office.

His defense attorney didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.