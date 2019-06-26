Bite Squad, Waitr consolidate Little Rock operations under Bite Squad name

In the wake of the acquisition by restaurant delivery service Waitr of its rival Bite Squad earlier this year, the two services are combining Little Rock operations starting today under the Bite Squad name.

Customers will have access to more than 230 area restaurant partners on the newly consolidated platform, starting at $2.99 per delivery.

Waitr partner restaurants and uniformed employee drivers — now clad in a slightly different shade of green — are transitioning to the Bite Squad platform. Waitr and new customers must download the Bite Squad app on an Apple (iPhone and iPad) or Android device or can order online at bitesquad.com.