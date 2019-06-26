Ezell signs free agent deal with Rays

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas infielder Trevor Ezell signed a free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Rays organization Tuesday.

Ezell is the second player from the 2019 Razorbacks to sign a professional contract since the season ended last week. Infielder Jack Kenley signed Sunday with the Detroit Tigers.

Ezell made his professional debut today for the Gulf Coast League Rays. He batted fifth in the lineup going 1-for-3 with three walks and played first base.

Ezell spent four seasons at Southeast Missouri State before transferring as a graduate transfer back to his home state to play one season for the Hogs. Ezell made the most of his single season, starting every game at either first base or second base.

Ezell batted .329 mostly from the leadoff spot. He had the team's second-best batting average behind designated hitter Matt Goodheart (.345).

Ezell proved to be a catalyst in the Razorbacks' lineup during the postseason, hitting .459 in eight postseason games.

He was able to earn a spot in the starting lineup on opening day by playing first base, despite never having played the position. Ezell was unable to play second base when the season began because of difficulty throwing that stemmed from an offseason shoulder surgery.

The Rays signed Ezell (5-8, 200 pounds) as a second baseman.

Ezell was among the SEC's best at first base and earned SEC All-Defensive honors. He committed three errors and had a fielding percentage of .994 - best among the Razorbacks' everyday starters.

Ezell went undrafted over the three-day MLB Draft earlier this month. Undrafted players are eligible to sign as a free agent with any team.

The Razorbacks had seven players drafted this year. All are expected to sign a professional contract by the MLB signing deadline on July 12.