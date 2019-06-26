Sections
Gunman in surgeon's mask robs Little Rock Subway

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 2:05 p.m. 0comments

A gunman wearing a surgeon's mask made off with cash Tuesday evening after robbing a Little Rock sandwich shop, authorities said.

Around 8:30 p.m., the robber went into the Subway at 6401 W. 12th St., flashed a handgun and demanded cash from the register, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robber was said to be a black male with a short afro who stood 5 foot 8 inches tall and was wearing a long sleeve sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the cameras at the restaurant weren’t working during the holdup

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

