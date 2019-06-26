KARK anchor publishes children's book, plans to host readings, signings

Little Rock anchor Susanne Brunner stands with a copy of her first book, "Busker the Tusker," which was published Monday. - Photo by Deborah Roush

A morning news anchor in Little Rock has released her first book, a children's story involving wild animals, a journey across Africa and the lessons friends have to teach.

KARK 4 News morning anchor Susanne Brunner released her book Busker the Tusker, according to a news release issued Monday, and plans to host readings and signings of the story in late July.

The story follows a “curious young elephant” in search of his missing family. Along the way, he makes new friends whose skills will help along his trek through Africa.

“It’s a story about friends and family being there for each other. It's a tale about lending a hand and being kind – an important life lesson for all of us," Brunner, who joined KARK in 2013 as a weekend anchor and reporter, said in the release.

The anchor said she hopes her book will encourage parents to read to their kids, and for those children to one day read on their own. She recalled the bedtime stories her mother shared with her and her sister.

“We listened and loved the emotion she expressed,” Brunner said. “Stories she shared inspired my love for reading.”

The anchor said she wants her own stories to have the same impact.

Busker the Tusker is the first book in a planned series highlighting the elephant and his friends, all of whom live in the African wilderness, and each of whom has a “special lesson to teach,” according to the release.

Brunner will read Busker the Tusker, as well as sell and sign copies of the book at locations in Little Rock July 20 and July 27.