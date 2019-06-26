2 officers on leave after 'exchange of gunfire' in Pine Bluff; minor arrested, no one hurt

Two officers are on administrative leave Wednesday after an "exchange of gunfire" in Pine Bluff the previous night, authorities said.

The officers, whose names weren't immediately released, were called to a disturbance at 28th Avenue and Holly Street at about 10:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Police said the officers were then involved in an “exchange of gunfire.”

Officer DeAunuana Roberts, spokeswoman for the department, said both officers shot their weapons, and a minor was taken into custody.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, authorities said. Roberts said Wednesday morning she did not know whether police are looking for additional suspects.

Further details about what happened weren't immediately released.

Per department policy, the officers involved were placed on administrative leave. The Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting.