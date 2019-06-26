Police: Teen hurt running from Little Rock shooting; bullet hits house with kids inside

A 17-year-old was hurt running away from Tuesday evening gunfire that also saw a bullet pierce a Little Rock home with three children inside, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Pulaski Street, according to the police report.

A teenager who was outside cut his neck on a fence while running away from the shooter, police said. Medics brought him to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The report listed two adults outside a nearby house, as well as a mother and three children, ages 1, 2 and 7, who were inside a separate neighboring home. None of the adults or children were hurt in the gunfire, though the mother told police a bullet struck her house.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a green or black Volvo stop near the intersection of West 24th and Pulaski Streets before they heard four or five gunshots, according to the report.

The witnesses reportedly told authorities they saw the gunman chase and then shoot at the teenager.

Police said the shooter got into a silver Toyota Camry before leaving north on Pulaski Street.

No arrests were made at the time of the report.