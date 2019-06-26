South pops North thanks to Barrera

The South led from start to finish in a 5-1 victory over the North in the Texas League All-Star Game on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Midland's Luis Barrera led the South by going 3 for 5 and scoring 2 runs as the South had 9 hits for the game.

Bryan Abreu pitched one scoreless inning in the third inning to get the victory. Six South pitchers combined to hold the North to 1 run on 6 hits and struck out 11 batters while walking 1.

The South took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Abraham Toro walked, moved to second on Mikey White's single and third on a ground out by Kyle Overstreet before scoring on a wild pitch by Connor Greene.

In the fifth inning, Barrera and Ivan Castillo singled. Barrera moved to third on Owen Miller's fly out and scored on the same play on a throwing error by North third baseman Christian Santana to make it 2-0.

Colin Theroux added a two-run home run in the seventh inning to make it 4-0.

The North scored in the eighth inning when Arkansas' Donnie Walton walked and later scored on teammate Evan White's ground-run double to make it 4-1.

Barrera led off the ninth with a triple and scored on Michael De Leon's single to finish the scoring.

Arkansas' Darren McCaughan started and pitched one scoreless inning. Teammate Nabil Crismatt followed with a scoreless second inning. Ricardo Sanchez allowed 1 run on 2 hits in the fifth. Justin Dunn pitched a scoreless sixth inning and Jack Anderson got the last out of the game.

White went 2 for 4 for the North. Walton was 1 for 1 and Arkansas catcher Joseph Odom went 0 for 2.

Up next

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. Thursday

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM 920 in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Justin Dunn (5-3, 3.46 ERA); Drillers: TBA.

PROMOTIONS Star Wars theme night.

TICKETS $12 box seats, $8 reserved, $6 general admission ($1 higher on game day.)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

THURSDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m.

MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

