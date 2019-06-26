State Senate leader's aide gets new job; body's chief legal counsel retiring

Two members of the Arkansas Senate staff are leaving.

The chief legislative aide to Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, is departing to become the president and chief executive officer of the Arkansas Independent Colleges and Universities.

The Senate's longtime chief legal counsel is retiring.

Andy Goodman, who is Hendren's aide, will replace Rex Horne as head of the independent higher-education institutions group, effective Monday, the association announced this week. Horne is stepping down after leading the association since 2015. The association represents 11 private accredited higher-education institutions.

Goodman was an aide to Senate President Pro Tempore Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, from December 2015-17. He then served as legislative director for Gov. Asa Hutchinson from January-July 2018. He has worked for Hendren, who is Dismang's successor, since then. Goodman also worked for the commissioner of state lands from 2009-15.

Richard Dunsworth, president of the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville and chairman of the search committee, said Goodman, who was chosen from more than 100 applicants, "will be a strong spokesperson and staunch advocate for the value of private education."

Hendren said he won't immediately replace Goodman but the position probably will be filled for the next session.

Senate Chief Legal Counsel Steve Cook is retiring, effective Sunday. He has worked for the Senate since Aug. 1, 1985, said Senate Director Ann Cornwell.

Cook previously was staff attorney for the Bureau of Legislative Research from 1979-85. The Senate doesn't plan to fill the opening. Instead, the Senate plans to use Cook's services during legislative sessions, Cornwell said.

"I am glad I am going to come back to work sessions and that's a good fit for me and hopefully for the Senate," Cook said "This is kind of uncharted territory for everybody, and we'll see how it goes."

The departures of Goodman and Cook will leave the Senate with 12 full-time employees, Cornwell said. Goodman's annual salary is $99,500 and Cook's salary is $143,924 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

Metro on 06/26/2019