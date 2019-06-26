State sports brief

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Williams Baptist hires new coach

Walker Todd has been named the head coach for the men's and women's teams at Williams Baptist University on Tuesday.

Todd comes to Williams Baptist after a career at Delta State where he was a member of a team that finished second at the 2019 NCAA Division II National Championships. Also, he was a state champion swimmer in high school.

The Williams Baptist program will enter its third season of existence during the 2019-20 school year.

