Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Brummett Online Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Substitute teacher fired for filming porn video in Texas classroom

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:15 a.m. 0comments

EL CAMPO, Texas — A Texas school district has fired a substitute teacher after receiving a tip that she made pornographic videos that included footage recorded in a classroom.

The Victoria Advocate reports investigators believe the videos were recorded last month at El Campo High School, about 65 miles southwest of Houston. The El Campo School District says the teacher had worked in the district for three months and was fired last week.

Police say no students or other staff members were involved in the videos, portions of which were filmed in a classroom and workroom and were apparently intended for the internet. El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill says the woman "closed the door and had clothes on" in the school footage and that no criminal charges are expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT