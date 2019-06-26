Suspect in fatal crash pleads innocent

HOT SPRINGS -- A Georgia man set to stand trial next month in the deaths of a man and woman in a car crash last year has been classified as a habitual offender, according to an amended information Friday.

Gystin Michael Parker, 20, of Riverdale, Ga., has remained in custody since his initial arrest Sept. 12. He pleaded innocent Monday in Garland County Circuit Court in the amended information to two counts of first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison, in the deaths of George Luster, 49, and Kathaline Luster, 51, both of Hot Springs.

Parker also pleaded innocent to additional charges of theft by receiving over $5,000 and felony fleeing, punishable by up to 10 years.

He also denied his status as a habitual offender. That status could enhance his sentence if he is convicted.

The prosecution argues that Parker was convicted Nov. 3, 2017, in Cobb County, Ga., of second-degree battery, and June 11, 2018, in Douglas County, Ga., of theft by taking, entering an auto and damage to property in the second degree, all felonies. Parker was reportedly on parole at the time of the fatal wreck Sept. 12.

Parker is set to stand trial July 24 in circuit court with a pretrial hearing set for July 22.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12, a woman reported that her silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from Linwood Avenue after she accidentally dropped her key fob as she got out.

A man, later identified as Parker, was captured on video surveillance walking past the car, picking up the key fob and walking away, according to the affidavit. He returned about 20 minutes later, used the fob to unlock the vehicle, got in and drove away, the affidavit said.

At about 11:21 a.m., Hot Springs police officer Richard Nunez spotted the vehicle turning on Third Street off Hobson Avenue. After confirming it was the stolen vehicle, Nunez followed it and attempted a traffic stop on Hicks Circle, but the vehicle sped back toward Albert Pike Road, the affidavit said.

The driver fled west on Albert Pike Road and "accelerated so fast from officers that they lost sight of him in the 1600 block of Albert Pike Road as he began crossing over into the eastbound lanes to get past slower traffic," the affidavit said. Sgt. Kenny Kizer, a patrol supervisor, ordered the officers to terminate the pursuit at that time because of the motorist's reckless driving, it said.

The Sonata continued west, where the driver apparently lost control in the 2100 block and struck a green 2002 Toyota Corolla occupied by the Lusters, the affidavit said. The Corolla was stopped on Gilchrist Street at its intersection with Albert Pike Road, the affidavit said.

"The force of the impact killed the two occupants of the other vehicle instantly," the affidavit said.

Parker was removed from the Sonata, taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in the wreck, police said. He was later released from the hospital and taken to jail.

Cpl. Britt Clements from the Arkansas State Police Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash and provided a report that said the stolen vehicle was traveling at 73 mph when it passed Walgreens in the 1400 block of Albert Pike, which is a 35 mph zone.

The vehicle was traveling at 46 mph in the 1600 block of Albert Pike Road, then accelerated to 72 mph in the 1900 block, which is a 40 mph zone. When the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve in the 2000 block, left the roadway and struck the driver's side of the Toyota, it was traveling at an estimated 54 to 63 mph, the report said.

