Police: Man arrested in deadly North Little Rock shooting, kidnapping

Authorities said they arrested a man in connection with a North Little Rock homicide and kidnapping that took place earlier this month following a pursuit Wednesday morning.

Joe Eugene Vincent, 54, was arrested in Little Rock following a multi-agency pursuit involving U.S. marshals and Jacksonville police, according to a news release by North Little Rock police.

The chase ended on Interstate 30 near 65th Street by North Little Rock officers, Sgt. Amy Cooper, spokeswoman for the department, said.

Vincent is a suspect in a June 15 home invasion that resulted in the shooting death of James Harold Griffin, 54, of North Little Rock. Susan Lee Smith, 35, was forcibly taken from the home, located in the Keller Mobile Home Park, 3507 E. Washington Ave., lot 53, by the two men who broke in.

Smith was found safe the next day.

The release did not include any information about additional suspects.

