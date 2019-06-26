UNDER THE RADAR: Springdale Har-Ber's Hunter Wood

Hunter Wood (2) of Springdale Har-ber catches the ball over the back of Maddox Thornton (22) of Bentonville West at Wildcat Stadium, Springdale, AR on Friday, October12, 2018. - Photo by David Beach, Special to the NWADG

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Springdale Har-Ber’s Hunter Wood.

Class: 2020

Position: WR

Size: 6-1, 180

40-yard dash: 4.67

Stats: As a junior he finished with 29 receptions for 568 yards and 7 touchdowns, 47 carries for 217 yards and 3 touchdowns. Totaled 36 catches for 509 yards and 5 touchdowns, 10 rushes for 41 yards and one touchdown as a sophomore.

Offers: Missouri State, Army, Air Force and several DII schools

Interest: Arkansas State, Memphis, SMU and others

Coach Chris Wood:

“I think the biggest thing he brings to the table is his productivity at the position. He’s a big-bodied kid, physical, goes and he catches the ball with his hands. Great route runner, always creates separation and goes and gets the ball. He doesn't use his body to bring it in, but goes and attacks with his hands. Knows how to block and leverage routes.

“If you’re looking for a track guy, Hunter is probably not that type of guy for you. If you’re looking for a football player who knows how to play the game like Drew Morgan did for the university, I think Hunter is all about that.”