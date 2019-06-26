Vehicle rammed, LR woman arrested

A Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday after causing about $1,000 in damage by ramming her car into another vehicle multiple times, according to an arrest report.

North Little Rock police arrested Breanna Marissa Williams, 24, at the intersection of Tanglewood and Applewood drives Tuesday on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, DWI and obstructing government operations, the report said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a woman ramming her car into another vehicle near the 6000 block of Meadowbrook Lane on Tuesday, the report said. Officers said they pulled Williams over at the intersection and Williams appeared to be intoxicated, gave a false name and "made several spontaneous utterances" about ramming her boyfriend's car.

Williams was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of bond as of Tuesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 06/26/2019