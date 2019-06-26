Sections
'The Voice' to hold auditions in Northwest Arkansas

The Emmy-award winning vocal competition The Voice will hold auditions in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville was among five cities in the United States added to the list of locations hosting appointment-only auditions for the NBC music show, according to the show's website.

Contestants must submit a video performance in order to be considered for the Fayetteville auditions.

The site did not list a date for the Arkansas auditions.

Houston, Albuquerque, Portland and Boise will also hold appointment-only auditions, according to the site.

Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta are the three cities hosting open call auditions this summer.

