Yankees hit HR in record 28th game in a row

DJ LeMahieu (center) of the New York Yankees is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning of the Yankees’ 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blues Jays on Tuesday. The Yankees have 28 consecutive games with at least one home run, a major league record.

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge and his teammates were joking about which one of them would hit the home run that gave the New York Yankees a major league-record 28 consecutive games with a long ball.

The 6-foot-7 slugger, batting second in the lineup, predicted the mark might fall in the first inning.

Judge was right, even though he never had a crack at it. The first chance went to leadoff man DJ LeMahieu -- and nobody else got one.

LeMahieu and Judge hit back-to-back home runs to begin the bottom of the first inning, and New York held on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Tuesday night.

"I was just trying to do what he did. He's been our MVP," Judge said. "DJ stole the show. We're happy for him. No better person I want breaking that record."

Gleyber Torres and Edwin Encarnacion each poked a solo shot over the short right field porch for the Yankees, who shook off another injury to Giancarlo Stanton and won for the 10th time in 11 games. The AL East leaders are 8-1 on a 10-game homestand that wraps up today.

Aroldis Chapman allowed a run in the ninth before retiring Freddy Galvis on an easy grounder with two on base for his 23rd save in 25 tries.

"It certainly wasn't perfect tonight, but the long ball obviously played a huge role," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said.

Stanton exited in the fourth with a bruised right knee and was scheduled for an MRI. He got tangled up with Toronto pitcher Clayton Richard (0-4) in the first while getting thrown out on a headfirst slide into third base.

RED SOX 6, WHITE SOX 3 Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run home run and David Price struck out nine, leading host Boston to the victory. Price (5-2) permitted three runs and eight hits.

ROYALS 8, INDIANS 6 Hunter Dozier's grand slam capped visiting Kansas City's stunning five-run rally in the ninth inning off Cleveland closer Brad Hand (4-3).

RANGERS 5, TIGERS 3 Jesse Chavez pitched into the seventh inning in his longest outing in over two years, and visiting Texas beat Detroit. Chavez (3-2) allowed an unearned run and 5 hits in 61/3 innings, striking out 7 with no walks.

TWINS 9, RAYS 4 Eddie Rosario had four hits, Willians Astudillo added three hits and host Minnesota extended Blake Snell's troubles. Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron hit solo home runs for Minnesota, which got to Snell (4-7) for 7 runs and 11 hits in 31/3 innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 7, METS 5 Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead two-run home run for the second consecutive game, powering host Philadelphia to the victory.

NATIONALS 6, MARLINS 1 Max Scherzer struck out 10 in eight innings and won his fifth consecutive start to lead visiting Washington. The three-time Cy Young Award winner also had two hits and scored twice.

BRAVES 3, CUBS 2 Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. hit home runs, Max Fried pitched six innings of two-hit ball and visiting Atlanta beat Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 8, ORIOLES 3 Manny Machado marked his return to Camden Yards with a performance reminiscent of his time with the Orioles, hitting a long home run and driving in two runs to lead visiting San Diego. Machado received a standing ovation from many in the crowd of 21,644 before striking out in the first inning.

ASTROS 5, PIRATES 1 Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman hit home runs to back up a solid start by Gerrit Cole in his first meeting against his former team, and host Houston beat Pittsburgh.

MARINERS 8, BREWERS 3 Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run home run to lift visiting Seattle past Milwaukee for the Mariners' first interleague victory in five tries this season.

ATHLETICS 7, CARDINALS 3 Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien hit home runs in a six-run fifth inning, and Oakland rallied to beat host St. Louis.

