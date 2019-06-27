2 more deputies fired in Florida for neglect

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announces Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that two more deputies have been fired related to their actions during last year’s mass shooting at a high school in Parkland.

MIAMI -- Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said Wednesday that two more deputies were fired this week over their performance during last year's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., when 17 students and staff members were killed and 17 others were injured.

During a brief news conference at the sheriff's office, Tony said deputies Edward Eason and Josh Stambaugh were let go for "neglect of duty." That brings the number of deputies fired in the aftermath of the high school shooting to four.

The sheriff, who also touched on other reviews of arrests by other deputies, didn't go into any detail about the two deputies' failures during the Parkland shooting.

Earlier terminations related to the Parkland shooting include school resource officer Scot Peterson, who chose not to enter the school during the rampage, and Sgt. Brian Miller, the first supervisor on the scene, who hid behind his car as three or four shots were fired. Three other deputies, Brian Goolsby, Michael Kratz and Arthur Perry were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Tony had little to say other than announcing the firings, adding that he decided to gather the media to allay concerns with the public and Broward County leaders that the sheriff's office was slow-walking several internal affairs investigations.

The sheriff said two other internal reviews had been passed along to prosecutors and that his department couldn't reach any conclusions on them until the state decided whether to move forward with charges against those officers.

Tony, appointed by Gov. Rick DeSantis in January after the firing of elected Sheriff Scott Israel, has been embroiled in political controversy over the Parkland shooting and a series of rough arrests caught on cellphone video involving his deputies. Israel continues to fight to get his job back.

The former sheriff said he intends to run for office once again in 2020. Tony, a former Coral Springs officer who runs a security company, hasn't committed to the race.

Tony's announcement came just a few hours before a scheduled news conference at the Broward County Courthouse by civil-rights attorney Benjamin Crump and members of the NAACP, who have complained about inaction taken by the sheriff's office after two deputies were caught on video violently arresting an unarmed Coral Springs high school student.

In April as students from nearby P.J. Taravella High School gathered in a McDonald's parking lot in neighboring Tamarac, two deputies were caught pepper-spraying then slamming 15-year-old Delucca Rolle's head into the pavement. The boy had just picked up a cellphone dropped by another teen when the officers went after him. Rolle was charged with assaulting an officer and obstruction without violence. Those charges were later dropped.

The video caught the attention of several professional athletes, including LeBron James, celebrities and activists who demanded the deputies be punished. Soon Tony -- who had relieved deputy Christopher Krikovich and Sgt. Gregory LaCerra of duty -- suspended them in full.

Tony began an internal review into the actions of the officers and turned it over to the state attorney's office in May, where it's under review.

Also Wednesday, Tony addressed the situation of Deputy Jorge Sobrino, whose body camera footage showed him punching a man handcuffed to a hospital bed on Jan. 1. David Rafferty O'Connell had been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

In the video, O'Connell clearly antagonizes the deputy, yelling and standing on the bed before the officer strikes him.

