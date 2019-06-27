257 arrested in sweep aimed at parole, probation absconders in state

A coalition of state and federal police agencies on Thursday announced the arrests of 257 people in Arkansas who are accused skipped out on their parole and probation.

“Operation Clean Sweep,” as it was dubbed by the the Arkansas Department of Community Correction, also resulted in the confiscation of an assortment of illegal drugs and 70 firearms.

Parole and probation absconders caught with illegal items are facing additional felony charges, officials said.

Community Correction Director Kevin Murphy said the sweep focused on the state’s “top fugitives,” and he said that nearly all of the people netted in the operation are being held in county jails awaiting sanctions to state prison.

“These are some of the most high-risk individuals that were fugitives in the state of Arkansas,” Murphy said.

Absconders who were caught in the sweep without receiving new felony charges may be eligible for beds at Community Correction facilities that are intended as a diversion from prison, agency spokeswoman Dina Tyler said.

Murphy said the agency offered absconders a month-long amnesty period prior to the sweep where they could surrender and potentially avoid being sent back to prison.

During that month, 279 absconders surrendered, according to the agency.