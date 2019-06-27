Amphibia star Song enjoys Disney homecoming

Disney Channel star Brenda Song will have the lead voice role in the new Disney animated comedy series Amphibia. The focus of the show is 13-year-old Anne, who finds herself in a world of frog people after stealing a magic music box. Disneyland Resort/Joshua Sudock

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Brenda Song has a decadeslong history with Disney Channel projects. Her credits range from being a regular cast member on The Suite Life with Zack & Cody to her latest job as the voice of Anne Boonchuy in the animated series Amphibia. The frog-out-of-water series debuted June 17.

"It really feels like a family reunion when I get to work on another Disney project," Song says. "I am so fortunate that Disney has been so wonderful to me. I grew up here. I started working on The Suite Life when I was 15 and I'm 31 now.

"I not only got to live out my dream every single day but I got to do it in a safe environment while sending out a positive message. When this opportunity came along there was no way I could say no because it's such a wonderful family to be a part of."

Amphibia focuses on Anne, a 13-year-old who does something she doesn't want to because of peer pressure. The music box she steals comes with consequences, as it proves to be magical and transports her to a world of frog people and other crazy characters. It then becomes a journey for Anne to find her way home.

"You follow Anne on her adventures to find out what it really is to trust, understand and love herself and what real friends really are. It's a great story because she doesn't feel like she fits in in this frog world and she also realizes she never fit in the real world anyway," Song says. "It's a show with a very positive message, not only for kids but for everyone."

Amphibia is the creation of executive producer Matt Braly, who was inspired by his heritage, family and childhood trips to Bangkok. Before leaping into the world of frogs, Braly worked as a storyboard artist on Steven Universe and Gravity Falls and as a director of Big City Greens.

This is Song's latest role as a voice actor, having worked on Lilo & Stitch: The Series, Phineas & Ferb, Pixie Hollow Games and Robot Chicken. The animated credits go along with a longer list of onscreen jobs that include Dads, New Girl, Scandal and the forthcoming Dollface.

Song found Amphibia to be more than just another chance to work behind a microphone. The California native, whose father is Hmong and mother is Thai-American, loves that it's so family-friendly while also giving her a chance to cast a light on part of her own culture.

"When this project came along, it was really special because Matt Braly is half-Thai and I am half-Thai. I get to speak a little bit of Thai in it and show a little bit of that culture," Song says. She laughs and adds that as work on the series progressed, Anne began to take on some of Song's characteristics and they both end up being "a hot mess."

Her connection to the character has become so close that Song went from being a dog person to now owning and loving cats the way Anne does. The connection does raise an interesting point for Song. Much of her past work with Disney has been as a member of an ensemble cast, a situation that has changed dramatically with Amphibia.

"One thing that is wonderful about Disney is that regardless if you are in an ensemble or you are the lead, how this family treats you is exactly the same. It is completely unbiased and so much fun," Song says. "Yes, I am sure the pressure is much more so but, to be honest, it doesn't feel different.

"Every project is different and has its own challenges but it is like coming home to family all the time."

As for the rest of her family with the new animated production, the cast of Amphibia also includes Justin Felbinger, Amanda Leighton and Bill Farmer. Following the premiere week, Amphibia will air daily throughout the summer on the Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

A second season of the animated offering has been ordered.

